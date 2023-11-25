India's 'biggest' flop actor, not given a hit in 19 years, from family of superstars, worked with Shah Rukh, last film..

Today, we will tell you about the flop son of that superstar father, whom the audience gave immense love to but later continuously rejected his films.

Every year a large number of people come to Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actor in Bollywood. It also includes star kids and outside artists. However, it is a matter of regret that only a few out these actors get successful in Bollywood. Today, we are going to tell you about a Bollywood actor who has not been able to give even a single hit film on his own whereas his father was a superstar of his time.

There is always a different craze among the fans regarding star kids. Fans are very excited to know about their favourite hero or heroine. Along with this, their personal and professional life are closely monitored. Today, we will tell you about the flop son of that superstar father, whom the audience gave immense love to but later continuously rejected his films.

We are talking about Zayed Khan, son of actor Sanjay Khan, who was a superstar of the 1970s-80s. Sanjay Khan is one of the famous actors of Bollywood. Sanjay Khan made his debut with the film Haqeeqat (1964). Apart from this, he also worked in excellent films like Mela, Upasana, Dhundh, and Naagin. Apart from being an actor, he was also a producer.

Let us tell you that Sanjay Khan married Zarine Khan in the year 1966. The actor has four children, three daughters and a son. Son Zayed Khan played the role of Laxman in the film Main Hoon Na (2004). Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the lead role in this film. At the same time, Sanjay's daughter Sussanne Khan was married to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, thus Zayed Khan was also Hrithik Roshan's brother-in-law.

Zayed Khan's first film Chura Liya Tumne was released in the year 2003. He was seen as a lead actor in this film. Zayed's pairing with Esha Deol was appreciated by the audience. After this film, in the film Main Hoon Na released in 2004, he won the hearts of the audience by playing the younger brother of Shah Rukh Khan. It was from this film that he got the real feeling of stardom.

After Main Hoon Na, Zayed Khan did many Bollywood films like Shaadi Number One, Vada, Dus, Fight Club, Mission Istanbul, and Yuvraj but all these films failed to perform at the box office.

He was seen in Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene released in the year 2015. After this film, he took a break from the movies. In the year 2017, Zayed Khan was liked a lot in the TV show Haasil.

After the film Main Hoon Na, all the films that Zayed Khan did, proved to be flops. Along with this, Zayed Khan has not been able to give even a single hit film on his own. For almost 19 years, Zayed has been yearning to get a lead role and a good film.

READ | This surgeon made acting debut at 42, did over 250 films, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, he died...