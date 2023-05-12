Ileana D'Cruz looks elated flaunting her baby bump, netizens say 'oh you beautiful mama-to-be'

Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz flaunting her baby bump

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is enjoying her journey to motherhood and is making sure to capture every little memory related to her journey. On Friday, May 12, Ileana shared a carousel post where she is proudly flaunting her baby bump.

In the first photo, Ileana poses in excitement. In the second photo, Ileana looks at the baby bump with love. In the third photo, the actress looks into the camera with the feeling of embracing the special journey with her little one. Ileana shared the photos on her Instagram and captioned it, "Bump alert."

Here's the post

As soon as Ileana shared the photos, several netizens reacted to the post with love. Athiya Shetty and Sophie Choudry dropped heart emoji in the comment section. Anya Singh wrote, "Who that sexy mama." Shibani Akhtar wrote, "love you girl so happy for you." An internet user wrote, "God bless you and your child." Another internet user wrote, "Beautiful bump." Maria Goretti wrote, "Oh you beautiful “mama-to-be.”

Last week, Ileana opened up about struggling to have a peaceful sleep. Ileana shared her selfie on Instagram stories and shared her experience of sleep deprivation. Ileana looked loveable in her no-makeup look, and the pregnancy glow is clearly visible on D'Cruz. Ileana shared the photo, and wrote, "When you want to get sleep but baby nugget decides to have a dance party in your belly." From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif`s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo`s relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.