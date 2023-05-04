Search icon
Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz struggles to sleep, says 'baby nugget' decides to have 'dance party' in belly

Ileana D'Cruz looks adorably charming in a no-make-up selfie. The pregnancy glow on the actress is unmissable.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz struggles to sleep, says 'baby nugget' decides to have 'dance party' in belly
Ileana D'Cruz

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is clearly enjoying the journey of embracing motherhood and the little adventures during pregnancy. On Thursday morning, Ileana flaunted her baby bump. In the evening, Ileana opened up about struggling to have a peaceful sleep. Ileana shared her selfie on Instagram stories and shared her experience of sleep deprivation. 

Ileana looked loveable in her no-makeup look, and the pregnancy glow is clearly visible on D'Cruz. Ileana shared the photo, and wrote, "When you want to get sleep but baby nugget decides to have a dance party in your belly." 

Here's the photo

image

Recently, the actor gave her fans a glimpse of how she is satisfying her cravings during pregnancy. Taking to Insta story, Ileana dropped a couple of pictures of a black forest cake made by her sister. Sharing the yummy cake picture, she wrote, "Preggy Perks. Especially because your sister makes the best Black Forest cake ever."

Ileana made a big announcement that she is now expecting her first child. Ileana took to Insta and dropped a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling." She, however, did not reveal the name of her partner. Soon after she broke the news, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif`s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo`s relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

 

