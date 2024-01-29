Fighter box office collection day 5: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer witnesses massive drop on first Monday, earns Rs 8 crore

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter witnessed a massive drop on its first Monday.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial actioner Fighter impressed the audience despite a low start. The film that saw a huge jump on Republic Day, has failed to pass the crucial Monday test.

According to the early estimates of Sacnilk, Fighter saw a major drop in the box office collection on its First Monday. The film performed well on its first 4 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 118.50 Cr India net. However, now, the film has saw its first major drop and earned Rs 8 crore on its fifth day.

The total of Fighter now stands at Rs 126 crore India net and Rs 211 crore worldwide at the box office. Fighter had an overall 11.07% Hindi Occupancy on Monday. It will now be interesting to see if Fighter is able to break box office records despite this drop.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is a fictionalised version of Indian Air Force’s response to Pulwama Terror attack and the film opened to largerly positive response from the audience. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, fighting for the country.

The filmmaker reacted to Fighter being called ‘anti-Pakistan’ and said, “That's what our film stands for, to fight against terrorism. We have emphasised the same through Fighter and once you see it, you will understand... I think I would call it (Fighter trailer) more nationalistic than jingoistic. Some things are just being taken out of context. I would say it again that watch the film first. I don't want to spur a lot of unnecessary controversies. Fighter is a happy Indian film. Bharat ki film hai (It is Bharat’s film). It's a patriotic film.”

