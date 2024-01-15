Fighter trailer: Hrithik, Deepika take to the skies to avenge Pulwama, threaten to create 'India occupied Pakistan'

Fighter trailer includes Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force officers on a mission to avert a terror plot against India.

The trailer of Siddharth Anand’s upcming aerial actioner Fighter was unveiled in a grand event on Monday afternoon. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor as Indian Air Force officers out to avenge the Pulwama terror attack and go toe-to-toe with terrorists. The action-packed trailer has fans raving about the action and the scale, calling it ‘goosebump-inducing’.

The trailer begins with shots of fighter jets in the skies, before we are introduced to our heroes - Patty (Hrithik) and Minnie (Deepika). Their senior officer, played by Anil Kapoor, informs them that they have been handpicked to form a special repsonse force and their first mission comes after the deadly Pulwama terror attack. While the fighters successfully lead an airstrike inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, this leads to a chain of events where rogue terror elements retaliate.

The trailer has been praised by fans for its action, slickness, and visual effects. "This is not a trailer, this is next level goosebumps," wrote one fan in the comments section. Many said that the film was perfect for theatrical experience. "Who all are waiting to see this in theatres," asked one fan. Others marvelled at the aerial action. "To create such god dogfighting scenes in limited budget is so great. This will be our Top Gun," echoed one fan.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles."

Fighter marks Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan’s reunion after War, and brings in Deepika Padukone, whom the filmmaker directed in Pathaan. The film, which also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sanjeev Jaiswal, is set to release in theatres o January 25 ahead of the Republic Day weekend.