Fighter: Hrithik Roshan unveils his first look from Siddharth Anand film, netizens say 'sasta Top Gun'

On Monday, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan dropped a poster and unveiled his first look. Sharing the poster, he shared the release date of the film. He can be seen wearing a uniform and putting his hand on a Fighter.

In no time, the poster went viral and netizens started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “Hrithik Roshan sir ke real fans respect button.” The second one said, “Top Gun ki copy mat karna.” The third one said, “Top Gun ki copy mat karna.” The fourth one said, “Itne mai toh lord Akshay Kumar ka 7 movies ah jayega.”

The fifth one said, “Top gun Maverick ka Indian version hey kya.” The sixth one said, “Sasta Top Gun.” The seventh one said, “Given the history of Hrithik and Tom Cruise connection, I hope this is not Top Gun Maverick.”

In October 2022, Hrithik had shared a poster and wrote, "25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter." In January 2021, Hrithik wrote, "It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand's first production #Fighter for Marflix. This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets, to directing me in Bang Bang and War."

He also added, "And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes boom. Thank you Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey toward the sky!”

Fighter will feature Hrithik and Deepika Padukone, it will hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.