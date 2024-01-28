Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

Fighter box office collections have soared past Rs 200 crore in just its opening weekend.

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter is going steady at the box office after its jump on Republic Day. The aerial action thriller, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, stayed steady on Sunday, its fourth day of release, rounding off a solid opening weekend both in India and overseas.

Fighter earned Rs 28.50 crore net in India on Sunday, slightly above the Rs 27.50 crore it earned on Saturday. This means that the film has earned Rs 118 crore over its four-day weekend in the domestic market. The film has also been doing well overseas, minting over $8 million over its four-day weekend from abroad.

Its worldwide collection over its first four days of release has been over Rs 200 crore. The final figures will be clear only by Monday morning but trade insiders estimate that it will be somewhere in the Rs 205-210 crore range. This means that the film is on course for a very strong lifetime run. Just how strong depends on the all-important Monday. Most films see big drops on Mondays when offices and colleges reopen and footfalls plummet. The more successful films avoid big drops and continue to do well over the course of weekdays. If Fighter also manages that, then sky is the limit for this film.

Fighter opened to slightly low numbers, earning Rs 22.50 crore on release day. But thankfully for the makers, it saw a huge boost on Republic Day, registering a 70% jump and earning Rs 39.50 crore, setting up the solid weekend.

Fighter is a slightly fictionalised version of Indian Air Force’s response to the Pulwama terror attack and also fictionalises real-life events such as the Balakot air strike and the capture of IAF officer Abhinandan Vartaman. The film opened to largely positive reviews, which helped its cause with a strong positive word of mouth.