Fans divided over Mrunal Thakur's bold avatar in transparent saree at Cannes: 'You're not suited for sexy and hot...'

Mrunal Thakur at Cannes Film Festival

Mrunal Thakur is at the Cannes Film Festival currently and the actress is making the most of her time at the prestigious festival. The Sita Ramam star is at the French movie fiesta representing a spirits brand and walked the red carpet on Wednesday. On Thursday, Mrunal yet again took to Instagram to share her second look for Cannes – a bold and sexy look in a saree. However, many ardent fans of the actress were not to pleased with this transformation.

Mrunal took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to share her new look in a transparent lilac saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She wrote, “Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am.” The pictures show Mrunal dressed in the saree with a low-cut sleeveless blouse and giving various poses across the French town.

Many praised Mrunal for the glamorous turn that incporporated the traditional Indian saree as well. Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a heart and wrote ‘love’. Designers Gauri and Nainika called Mrunal a ‘stunner’. One fan wrote, “You highness, why so gorgeous.”

Many others, however, felt that the glamn and sexy look did not suit Mrunal, who has a demure on –screen image. With films like Sita Ramam and Jersey, she has established a girl-next-door image that fans find hard to forget. Referring to her Sita Ramam character, one fan wrote, “She's not my Sita.” Another dvised Mrunal, “Mrunal…you’re not suited for sexy and hot pose,dresses.You’re suited for that traditional Mrunal Sita.” A few others echoed the sentiments.

On Wednesday, Mrunal had walked the red carpet of the prestigious film festival in a black pantsuit paired with a jacket. So many fans praised her for going Indian on day 2. Mrunal is in Cannes as a representative of liquor brand Grey Goose. Several other Indian celebs like Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Urvashi Rautela are also present at Cannes.