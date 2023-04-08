Mrunal Thakur wins the internet with sweet reply to Twitter user saying he won't watch her latest release Gumraah

Gumraah poster/Twitter

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, the crime thriller film Gumraah has been released in the theatres this Friday, April 7. The film sees Aditya in his career's first double role as the two suspects in a murder case with Mrunal playing a cop and trying to unravel the mystery of who's the real killer among the two.

Gumraah is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam. Reacting to a user who shared her review of the film, another Twitter user wrote, "Already seen Thadam (original Tamil Version) so not interested in it". Mrunal quote-tweeted her and replied, "Mere aur Aditya ke liye Dekh lo Sir (Watch it at least for me and Aditya, Sir)".

The actress's cute reply won the hearts of the netizens. One of them replied, 'Hahahaha cutie!", while another wrote, "That's so disarming and sweet. May you always retain this attitude." "Too much impressed and loved this simplicity & humbleness from Mrunal. A very well-known actress is showing such great behaviour. Just too good", read another tweet. A user even replied to her, "You are a very sweet, easy going, and very talented actress Mrunal ji and I am sure and confident that this film will also be liked a lot."

Mere aur Aditya ke liye Dekh lo Sir. https://t.co/fmRcR6by55 — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) April 7, 2023

The latest Hindi release, which marks the directorial debut of Vardhan Ketkar, however, hasn't opened well at the box office, earning only Rs 1.10 crore on its first day of theatrical release. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media and shared the first-day numbers as he wrote, "#Gumraah puts up a lacklustre total on Day 1, despite holiday [#GoodFriday]… Fri ₹ 1.10 cr. #India biz. Needs a miraculous turnaround on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show."



