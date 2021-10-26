Explosive WhatsApp chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday reveal they discussed 'weed' plan

Hours before the bail hearing of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drugs case, some new WhatsApp chats have surfaced showing that Aryan discussed a cocaine plan with two others. Another chat also revealed Aryan talking about weed with actor Ananya Panday.

It is said that Ananya was called for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the basis of these chats. In one chat, Aryan Khan asked Ananya Panday, "You brought the weed?", to which Ananya replied, "I am getting it."

The first chat is of July 6, 2019. The chat is between Aryan and Ananya.

Here's the chat:

Aryan - Weed

Ananya - it's in Demand

Aryan - I will take it from you in secret

Ananya - fine

NCB claims that prima facie it appears that Ananya used to supply drugs to Aryan.

A second chat from the same date shows Ananya writing to Aryan, “Now I am in the business.”

Ananya: now that I am in the business

Aryan: you brought the weed?

Aryan: Ananya

Ananya: I am getting it

In another chat exchange, Aryan mockingly threatened his friends that he will get the NCB to take action against them. It is learnt that these chats are now being used by the NCB to question both Aryan and Ananya. While Aryan is currently spending time behind bars at the Arthur Road prison, NCB has questioned Ananya twice in connection with this case and has also raided her house once.