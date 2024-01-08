'Emotional reason': Nupur Shikhare reveals why he ran 8 km to reach wedding venue to marry Ira Khan

The reason why Nupur Shikare ran 8 km to reach the wedding venue to marry Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been revealed.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to her long-time beau Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday, January 3. What caught everyone’s attention that Nupur, the groom, ran 8 Km to marry Aamir Khan’s daughter.

The reason why he ran 8km to reach the wedding venue has been revealed now. In the wedding video, Nupur can be heard saying, “From my house to Ira’s house, I used to run. I have a very special connect to this route. Emotional reason.” Social media users have called this act of Nupur ‘beautiful’ and ‘heartwarming’.

One of them wrote, “It is beautiful to see you both doing things differently! Life is going to be like a black-and-white picture eventually, like a beautiful memory ! All these different colours of your actions will bring life to it ! Keep making memories that will bring a smile to you ! Congratulations to both of you.”

The second one said, “This is so heartwarming!! Just like everyone I wondered too why he came at wedding venue by running!! Found my answerGod bless!!” The third one said, “Ufffffff yaaaaa,,,, rula diya paglay. God Bless you’ll.” The fourth one said, “Apne wedding ko jane ka tareeka toda Kezual lag raha hai jokes apart, congrats brother.”

Talking about Nupur and Ira's love story, the two began dating during the 2020 lockdown and made their relationship public in 2021 when they shared their photos on Instagram together for the first time. In November 2022, the couple had an intimate engagement ceremony in Mumbai, which was attended by their family members and close friends.

The Laal Singh Chaddha star shares daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan with his ex-wife Reena Dutta, whom he married in 1986 and divorced in 2002. From his second marriage with Kiran Rao, Aamir welcomed a son named Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011. The two had tied the knot in 2005 and announced their separation in 2021.