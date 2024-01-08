'Emotional reason': Nupur Shikhare reveals why he ran 8 km to reach wedding venue to marry Ira Khan

Headlines

Qualcomm to open new design centre in India, to generate 1,600 jobs

Team India faces major setback with Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav injuries; report excludes duo till....

Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor mimics Zeenat Aman, reveals she had a crush on Rishi Kapoor's relative

Security breach at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse amid death threats, two arrested

'Courts have to be mindful...' Top 10 quotes from SC verdict on Bilkis Bano case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral

6 benefits of cinnamon that help in weight loss

Tips to take care of your coloured hair

8 ways to cure headache in winter 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Indian Celebs Join Chorus Against Maldives, Ex-VP Adeeb Gives A ‘Reality Check’ To Muizzu-led Govt

Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Things To Keep In Mind Before Reaching 'Ram Ke Dham'

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Security breach at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse amid death threats, two arrested

Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor mimics Zeenat Aman, reveals she had a crush on Rishi Kapoor's relative

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Emotional reason': Nupur Shikhare reveals why he ran 8 km to reach wedding venue to marry Ira Khan

The reason why Nupur Shikare ran 8 km to reach the wedding venue to marry Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been revealed.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 02:46 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to her long-time beau Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday, January 3. What caught everyone’s attention that Nupur, the groom, ran 8 Km to marry Aamir Khan’s daughter.

The reason why he ran 8km to reach the wedding venue has been revealed now. In the wedding video, Nupur can be heard saying, “From my house to Ira’s house, I used to run. I have a very special connect to this route. Emotional reason.” Social media users have called this act of Nupur ‘beautiful’ and ‘heartwarming’.

Watch video:

One of them wrote, “It is beautiful to see you both doing things differently! Life is going to be like a black-and-white picture eventually, like a beautiful memory ! All these different colours of your actions will bring life to it ! Keep making memories that will bring a smile to you ! Congratulations to both of you.”

The second one said, “This is so heartwarming!! Just like everyone I wondered too why he came at wedding venue by running!! Found my answerGod bless!!” The third one said, “Ufffffff yaaaaa,,,, rula diya paglay. God Bless you’ll.” The fourth one said, “Apne wedding ko jane ka tareeka toda Kezual lag raha hai jokes apart, congrats brother.”

Talking about Nupur and Ira's love story, the two began dating during the 2020 lockdown and made their relationship public in 2021 when they shared their photos on Instagram together for the first time. In November 2022, the couple had an intimate engagement ceremony in Mumbai, which was attended by their family members and close friends.

The Laal Singh Chaddha star shares daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan with his ex-wife Reena Dutta, whom he married in 1986 and divorced in 2002. From his second marriage with Kiran Rao, Aamir welcomed a son named Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011. The two had tied the knot in 2005 and announced their separation in 2021.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Why Indian women wear bangles: Unveiling the science and symbolism

Bollywood's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, director accused legendary producer of sabotage, quit films

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

India's biggest flop actress, made debut at 19, no solo hit, charges crores per minute, reportedly dated cricketer..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE