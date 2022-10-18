Search icon
Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn explains how his remake is different from Mohanlal's original, says 'when you see the film...'

Drishyam 2 is the remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role and was released last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

Drishyam 2 Hindi-Drishyam 2 Malayalam/Film posters

The upcoming mystery thriller Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna in the leading roles, is the sequel to the critically and commercially acclaimed Drishyam released in 2015. Both films are Hindi remakes of Mohanlal starrer Malayalam movies of the same name with the first part being released in 2013 and the original Drishyam 2 being released last year.

The film's trailer was launched in Goa, the place where both films are set, on October 17, Monday. At the event, the Singham star Ajay explained how the remake is different from the original saying that people would find the former a fresh movie when they would watch the same. Drishyam 2 releases in cinemas on November 18.

According to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the Malayalam film or Gaitonde. So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek (the director) said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you."

Abhishek Pathak, who made his directorial debut with Sunny Singh's comedy-drama Ujda Chaman in 2019, added, "When we started writing the film, it was not as if we started shooting right away. It took us seven months to write the film. So, there are a lot of changes that make it different from the Malayalam and Telugu versions."

After the Mohanlal starrer sequel was released directly on Amazon Prime Video India in February last year, the Telugu remake named Drushyam 2, headlined by Venkatesh, came out on the same streaming platform in November 2021. After the two highly successful films, the threequel Drishyam 3 is in the works now.

READ | Drishyam 2 review: Mohanlal as Georgekutty proves 'visuals can be deceiving' yet again

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam was directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in August 2020. Jeethu Joseph, who helmed the original Drishyam, has also directed the 2015 Tamil remake Papanasam starring Kamal Haasan, the sequel Drishyam 2, and its Telugu remake Drushyam 2.

