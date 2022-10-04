Adipurush: Ajay Devgn's company NY VFXwaala issues statement denying it has worked on Prabhas' film

Adipurush-Ajay Devgn/File photo

Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, Adipurush has been one of the most talked about films since its announcement since it stars pan-India superstar Prabhas as Lord Rama, Saif Ali Khan portraying Ravana, and Kriti Sanon playing Sita. Since its grand teaser launch on Sunday, October 2, the Om Raut directorial is being heavily criticised for its VFX with people claiming that the CGI is horrible and cartoonish in nature.

The film's credit slate, at the end of the teaser, mention Prasad Sutar as one of the producers and VFX supervisor. Prasad is also one of the co-founders of the famous VFX company, NY VFXwaala launched by Ajay Devgn. Since Ajay's company was being questioned over the terrible VFX in Adipurush's teaser, the firm has issued a statement that it has not worked on the film.

Trade analyst and Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on October 3, and posted a note from the company which read, "Leading VFX studio, NY VFXWaala has clarified that they have not worked/are not working on the CG/special effects of Adipurush. An official note on their behalf clarified, ‘we are putting this on record because we have been asked by a few media people." Ajay Devgn serves as the Founder and Chairman in NY VFX Waala.

It must be noted that Ajay Devgn played the titular character in Om Raut's last directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and even received the National Film Award, tied with Suriya, for Best Actor for his performance. Saif Ali Khan also starred in the 2020 period action film portraying the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore.



The big-budget film by T Series and Retrophiles, is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.