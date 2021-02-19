'Drishyam 2' is the must-watch sequel we didn't know we deserved.

'Drishyam 2'



Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Saikumar and others

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Duration: Two hours 33 minutes

Where to watch?: Amazon Prime Video

Critics' Rating: 4/5



'Drishyam 2' Story:

A gripping tale of an investigation and a family which is threatened by it. Will Georgekutty be able to protect his family this time?



'Drishyam 2' Review:

The tagline of the 2013 film Drishyam is 'Visuals can be deceiving and the movie stayed true to it. While the sequel has 'The Resumption' as the tagline, and if you merge it with the former, that's Drishyam 2 for you. Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family stay with the trauma even after six years. The people around them who used to empathise with them are shocked and surprised to see him become a theatre owner and a producer despite the grave incident which took place.

Thus the sympathy turned into envy making people gossipmongers in town. This leads to Anju George (Ansiba Hasaan), the elder daughter of Georgekutty getting rejected during a marriage proposal. However, Georgekutty maintains his calm throughout and shows that he has moved on and the past is in the past. But his family mainly Rani (Meena) and Anju (Ansiba) who actually committed the crime are still having sleepless nights. Moreover, Anju even gets seizures even when her thoughts go into the past.

This is just a build-up of what happened six years after the eventful and unforgettable year they had. But like the first half of Drishyam, nothing bites them but slowly and gradually they once again face the ire of the crime.

People who had doubts about the sequel will be proved wrong. Jeethu's crisp screenplay and the effortless placing of sequences doesn't give an impression even once that the sequel was planned a few years after the release of Drishyam. In fact, who would believe that Drishyam 2 wasn't planned at all?

The filmmaker cast new actors namely Murali Gopy and Saikumar who perfectly blend with the story without any baggage. They bring freshness to the storyline and Murali nailed the cop role proving that he is a multitalented artist, indeed. This is the first time the actor played the role of police and proved his mettle once again.

Siddique and Asha Sarath who reprised their roles as Prabhakar and Geetha (Varun's parents; the boy who got murdered) bring a slight impact to the story with a few unforgettable scenes.

Now let's come to the main actors of Drishyam 2 who made people go gaga over them in the first instalment too.

Mohanlal, what can one talk about one of the greatest actors the country has ever seen? The star and people's favourite exuded immense emotions the same way he did as Georgekutty in Drishyam. Mohanlal takes the iconic character to the next level and makes people believe once again that 'Visuals Can Be Deceiving' and how!

Meena as Rani once again leaves an impressive mark with her vulnerable performance. The character is high on emotions and the actor easily got into the skin of her character. Rani carries the baggage of the past and still hasn't moved on. As a viewer, one will empathise with her throughout despite knowing the fact that she is also involved in the crime.

Ansiba as Anju has grown into a woman but lost her charm due to the past. She keeps up with her family and accepts new life but the haunting past affects her mentally. From getting seizures to furrowing her forehead, she always shows the fear on her face. Ansiba has indeed evolved as an actor and showed much maturity in her character too.

Same goes with Esther as Anumol, the same girl who was hit by a cop in the first instalment has grown into a teenager who stays in the hostel. Although she doesn't have much role except ragging her mother, being in a relationship with her classmate, she has very less to show in Drishyam 2.

Drishyam 2 has the magic of the first instalment and will leave one's mindblown with several twists and turns in the last hour of the film. The viewers will react the same way a few characters in the film react in the film. Only the viewers and Georgekutty knew where he cremated Varun's dead body. Thus, the hunt for the same goes and the twist will make you gasp at the moment.

Drishyam 2 is not to be missed by anyone who liked the first part irrespective of the language one watch. The film will make you think for hours after you completed watching it.



'Drishyam 2' Verdict:

Drishyam 2 is the must-watch sequel we didn't know we deserved.