Meet man, close friend of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, works for Rs 1993000 crore firm, he is…

Nathwani studied at Regent Business School, London. He lives in Mumbai and is a noted name at the group level and is one of the most close confidantes of Mukesh Ambani and his children.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 02, 2024, 01:38 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a market cap of Rs 970356 crore. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1993000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a wide range of business and to manage such a large empire, the billionaire is backed by family and close friends including Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani and others. One close associate of the Ambani family that made it to the headlines last year is Dhanraj Nathwani. A friend of Mukesh Ambani’s kids Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani is a high-ranking official in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance. He came to the media limelight when he broke the news about the birth of Mukesh Ambani's grand-daughter. He took to Twitter to congratulate Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani.

Currently working as a Director of Reliance Group Support Service, Dhanraj Nathwani is also the vice-chairman of Dwarkadhish Temple Administrative Committee, Vice President and President In-charge of Gujarat Cricket Association, President of Jamnagar Football Association etc.

Nathwani studied at Regent Business School, London. He lives in Mumbai and is a noted name at the group level and is one of the most close confidantes of Mukesh Ambani and his children.

He is also responsible for overseeing Reliance’s manufacturing division of Jamnagar. He looks after non-technical facets of the business including finance and Accounts, procurement and contracts, human resource, Information-Technology, Security, Corporate Affairs Department and CSR activities of both the Manufacturing Divisions of the Company.

