DNA Verified: Did Devoleena Bhattacharjee act in The Kerala Story, marry Shanawaz Shaikh post film? Here's the truth

There have been posts with photos going viral on social media stating that the popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee acted in The Kerala Story, which has been mired in controversies due to religious conversions and the disputed topic of love jihad, and married a Muslim person named Shanawaz Shaikh after the release of the film.

The viral post further claims that the actress, who gained widespread popularity after portraying Gopi Bahu in the Star Plus hit show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and appeared in multiple Bigg Boss seasons, knew that The Kerala Story is nothing but a propaganda piece and hence, decided to marry a Muslim man.





Fact Check: Did Devoleena Bhattacharjee feature in The Kerala Story and marry Shanawaz Shaikh after the controversial film released?

Devoleena hasn't acted in The Kerala Story, which features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in the leading roles. The actress married her gym trainer Shanawaz Shaikh on December 14, 2022. The Sudipto Sen-directed film was released in cinemas on May 5, 2023.

She has been reacting sharply to Twitter users sharing such false claims on the micro-blogging platform. One of her replies reads, "And one more thing I wish I could have been a part of The Kerala story. But my bad, I wasn’t there. And you call yourself Patrakaar (journalist)? Fact check karna bhool gaye ya attention paane ka naya tarika dhoondh nikaala hai? (Have you forgotten how to fact-check or is this your new way of gaining attention?).

And one more thing i wish i could have been a part of kerela story. But my bad i wasn’t there. And you call yourself PATRAKAAR ? Fact check karna bhool gaye yaa attention paane ka naya tarika dhoondh nikaala hai. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 19, 2023

My bad i missed all these entertainment. I was little busy with my work. Waise bidambana yeh hai ki Pati Muslim hone k bawajood bhi THE KERELA STORY dekhne gaye aur unhe kaafi accha laga & feels aisi movies banni cahiye. He is a true INDIAN MUSLIM unlike You. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 19, 2023

Din Raat kaunsa Nasha karte ho bhai tumlog ? Seriously i missed so much fun lately. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 19, 2023

Moreover, the Facebook post which has been going viral has the photo of Devoleena with her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh on her wedding day. The photo was originally shared by Vishal, who even came on Bigg Boss 15 in 2021 to suuport the actress, on his Instagram handle.

Talking about The Kerala Story, the film has been running successfully in the theatres as it has grossed more than Rs 200 crore worldwide, which includes a net collection of over Rs 175 crore from India alone. The film is bankrolled by Vipul Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.



