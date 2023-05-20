Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams troll for calling her marriage to Shanawaz Shaikh 'love jihad': 'True Indian Muslim...'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee with her husband Shanawaz Shaikh/Instagram

Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with her gym trainer Shanawaz Shaikh in December 2022. There have been false reports on the internet stating that Devoleena has acted in the recent controversial film The Kerala Story and thus, she is being targeted on Twitter for marrying a Muslim man. The actress has been hitting sharply at such users asking them to do a basic fact check and slammed a troll who called her marriage with Shanawaz 'love jihad'.

After VHP leader Dr. Prachi Sadhwi shared photos of the free screening of The Kerala Story in Haridwar, a Twitter user wrote, "Did you call Devoleena Bhattacharjee? She has worked in this film. #Wikipedia says that 'her husband’s name is Shanawaz Shaikh'. Maybe you don’t know. Love Jihad."

Quote-tweeting him, Devoleena wrote, "Arey Khan saab mujhe bulaane ki zaroorat nahi padhi. Main aur mere husband pehle hi dekh kar aa gaye the The Kerela Story aur bohot hi acchi lagi hum dono ko hi. TRUE INDIAN MUSLIM naam suna hai kya? Mere pati un mein se hi hai jo galat ko galat kehne ki taqat aur himmat dono rakhte hai (There was no need to invite me to the film screening as I and my husband have already seen The Kerala Story and we both liked it very much. Have you heard about a true Indian Muslim? My husband is one of them who has the strength and the courage to call out the wrong things)".

Arey Khan saab mujhe bulaane ko zaroorat nahi padhi.Main aur mere husband pehle hi dekh kar agaye the The Kerela Story aur bohot hi acchi lagi hum dono ko hi.TRUE INDIAN MUSLIM naam suna hai kya ?Mere pati unme se hi hai jo galat ko galat kehne ki taqat aur himmat dono rakhte hai https://t.co/PuJD3F92or — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 19, 2023

Talking about The Kerala Story, the Sudipto Sen directorial is headlined by Adah Sharma and is the second highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan. The film has grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide and has earned the net domestic collection of Rs 178 crore.



