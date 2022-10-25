Diwali 2022: Amitabh Bachchan performs puja with Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan at Pratiksha

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Monday, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan performed Lakshmi Puja with his family at his bungalow Pratiksha in Juhu on the occasion of Diwali.

Big B and his son Abhishek were spotted entering the bungalow in their car. Abhishek was seen driving their luxurious car while Big B was seated next to him. The father-son duo was dressed in ethnic. Abhishek opted for a blue kurta while Big B was spotted donning kurta and shawl.Big B also waved at the shutterbugs.

Prior to Diwali Puja, Abhishek extended Diwali greetings to everyone on Twitter. "Happy Diwali to everyone," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen sharing screen space with Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani in Sooraj Barjatya`s directorial Uunchai, which is scheduled to release on November 11 this year. The actors in the upcoming movie Uunchai, have been generating a lot of excitement around the globe. Recent pictures show celebrities carrying fuljhadis to celebrate Diwali in 2022 while smiling and having fun.

Uunchai’s first look showed Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani trekking in the Himalayas with Mount Everest standing tall in the background. The tagline at the top of the teaser poster reads - Friendship was their only motivation. The outed tagline, hints at friendship being the backbone of the film.

Uunchai is Rajshri’s 60th film production. The iconic production house celebrates its 75th anniversary this year with Sooraj R. Barjatya’s 7th directorial venture. Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri have joined forces with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media as producers for this ambitious project.

Speaking of Abhisheks work projects, he is all set to come up with the second season of Breathe: Into the Shadows, which will be out on November 9. (With inputs from ANI)