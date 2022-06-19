Search icon
Disha Patani raises temperature in sexy white bodycon dress, shares sizzling hot photos

Disha, who is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, took to Instagram and shared her mesmerising photos in a sexy white bodycon dress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 10:03 PM IST

Disha Patani raises temperature in sexy white bodycon dress, shares sizzling hot photos
Credit: Disha Patani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Disha Patani raised the temperature on social media when she dropped her sexy photos in a white sizzling hot bodycon dress. She mesmerised everyone with her latest photos.

Disha, who is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, took to Instagram and shared her mesmerising photos with her fans. More than 1.2 million people liked her photo and 7,000 people commented on it. Disha is an avid social media user who often shares her sexy photos on Instagram.

Earlier, on her 30th birthday on June 13, Disha shared some photos in which she was seen wearing a black bra and red pants while she clicks her selfie in the mirror. The third picture is of a beautiful pink rose flower that the actress has kept on her lap.

But it's the second picture that broke the internet. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, can be seen clicking her mirror selfie in a sizzling red bikini. The comments section under her photo is filled with red hearts and fire emojis.

Talking about Disha's upcoming projects, she will be seen in two exciting films later this year. The first is Dharma Productions' action-franchise Yodha and the second is Mohit Suri's spiritual sequel to his own 2014 film Ek Villain, titled Ek Villain Returns. The former arrives in cinema halls on November 11, while the latter will hit theatres on July 29.

READ | Disha Patani joins Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K

Apart from the above two flicks, Disha has also been signed for the big-budget science fiction film tentatively titled Project K. One of the most awaited projects, the Nag Ashwin directorial stars some of the biggest names from Indian cinema including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. 

 

 

