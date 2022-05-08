Disha Patani joins Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K

Disha Patani-Prabhas-Deepika Padukone/File photos

One of the most awaited flicks in Indian cinema, Nag Ashwin's Project K stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles. And now, the big-budget science-fiction film has added Disha Patani to its cast. The news was revealed herself by the Malang actress.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Disha shared a picture of a hamper containing a beautiful bouquet of red and pink roses received from the Project K team. The hamper had a note on the top of it that read, "Dear Disha, Project K welcomes you. We are thrilled to have you onboard - Vyjayanthi Movies". Vyjayanthi Movies is the production house bankrolling the project.





Meanwhile, as per a recent media report, the release of the film will be delayed because it is said that the film cannot be shot in a single stretch because of its genre. The makers are shooting the film just for seven-eight days every month because the science-fiction drama involves gadgets and property, which are being rebuilt for every new schedule of the film's shoot.



Talking about Disha's upcoming projects, the sizzling actress will be seen in two exciting films later this year. The first is Dharma Productions' action-franchise Yodha, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, and the second is Mohit Suri's spiritual sequel to his own 2014 film Ek Villain, titled Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The former arrives in cinema halls on November 11, while the latter will hit theatres on July 8.

Coming back to Project K, Nag Ashwin's last feature film Mahanati, a biographical drama film based on the life of Indian actress Savitri, was a huge blockbuster. It earned several awards and received critical acclaim too. With Project K, the director plans to go pan-India as he has roped in three of the biggest stars from the Indian film industry - Deepika, Prabhas, and Amitabh.