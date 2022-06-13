Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini

Disha Patani is known to stun her fans, either by her performances or by her jaw-dropping looks. So, let's admire Disha's lethal looks in a bikini
Whatever Disha Patani touches, it turns sexy. The Malang actress has always kept her followers entertained. Be it her impressive on-screen performances, or her off-screen viral persona. Disha nail bikini looks and how. So, on the occasion of her 30th birthday, we will take a look at moments when Patani crashed the internet with her sexy bikini photos. (All images source: Disha Patani Instagram)
1. Disha Patani- The stunner
As we mentioned earlier, whatever she touches becomes sexy. Here Disha is just giving a glimpse of her lethal charm and gracious beauty.
2. Mirrors don't lie Disha
Disha Patani has always been people's favourite, and her fans are crazy over her love for fitness, her well-toned physique, and her swimwear looks.
3. The other side of Disha Patani
Apart from being a drop-dead gorgeous, and fabulous actress, Disha is also a humanitarian, animal lover, and nature lover.
4. Disha Patani's loyal fans
Within the span of a few years, Disha has earned a loyal fanbase. Disha is known for being interactive with her fans, and she usually keeps a camaraderie with her followers. Even her fans celebrate her birthday with a noble cause, and that's what makes her successful.
5. Disha Patani's impressive filmography
Till now, Disha has amazed her fans by touching their hearts through her convincing performance in films like MS Dhoni, Baaghi 2, and Malang.
6. Upcoming films of Disha Patani
Disha will next be seen kicking some butts in the thriller Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. She will also be seen in actioner Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra.