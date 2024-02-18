Twitter
Deepika Padukone slays BAFTA 2024 red carpet in shimmery golden saree, photos and videos go viral

Deepika Padukone is one of the presenters at BAFTA Film Awards 2024, along with Dua Lipa, David Beckham, and Hugh Grant among others, at the Royal Festive Hall in London on Sunday.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 11:01 PM IST

The 77th British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTAs, are set to take place at the Royal Festive Hall in London on February 18. The awards night is special for India as Deepika Padukone is set to present an award at the event. The actress earlier presented the song Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards, last year.

Deepika's photos and videos from the BAFTA 2024 red carpet have now emerged online in which the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress is looking exquisitely beautiful in a shimmery golden saree. Her pictures and clips are being shared by her fans on social media and are now going viral on the internet. 

The actress has also shared her sizzling look on her Instagram as she posted six photos in a carousel post. Her fans took to her comments section and showered praise on her saree look. One of them wrote, "Deepika Padukone x Saree best combo ever", while another added, "Deepika Padukone in a saree can never go wrong."

Apart from Deepika, the other presenters at the 77th British Academy Film Awards are Adjoa Andoh, Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Callum Turner, Cate Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Daryl McCormack, David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Emma Corrin, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, Himesh Patel, Hugh Grant, Idris Elba, Indira Varma, James Martin, Jack O'Connell, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim, Taylor Russell.

How can you watch BAFTA 2024 in India?

The BAFTA Film Awards will begin at 7 pm GMT on February 18. For viewers in India, the ceremony will start at 12:30 am on February 19, according to Indian Standard Timem, and will be streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

READ | Deepika Padukone's dance number in her 'real debut' film Aishwarya has netizens calling it 'Besharam Rang in 144p'

 

