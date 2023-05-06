Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to star in YRF’s female-led spy film? Netizens ask ‘will Ranbir Kapoor have a cameo?’

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have worked in the YRF spy universe earlier in Pathaan and Tiger respectively. However, both actresses have never been seen sharing the screen together. Now, if the reports are to be believed, the actresses will be seen in YRF’s female-eccentric spy film.

According to a report from LetsCinema, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing the screen in a high-budgeted YRF spy film. On Friday, the portal tweeted, “Exclusive: YRF is developing a high-budget female-centric spy film which stars Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.”

The news spread like wildfire and while some fans were happy to, some joked that Ranbir Kapoor should have a cameo for it to be a blockbuster. One of the comments read, “Make Ranbir Kapoor the villain and it’s a sure shot blockbuster.” Another wrote, “Will Ranbir Kapoor have a cameo too?” Another fan commented, “Ranbir Kapoor as the main villain.” Another comment read, “Can’t wait for the extravaganza, Katrina-Deepika in a female-centric spy film is the ultimate treat to watch.” Another wrote, “if it’s true it will be another blockbuster.”

Neither the title of the film has been released, nor there has been any confirmation from YRF. However, fans can be seen getting excited to watch Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif share the screen.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the movie Fighter alongside Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. Other than this, the actress also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 which is going to release on November 10. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Salman Khana and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Other than this, the actress also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara in the pipeline.

