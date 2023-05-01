Deepika Padukone drops unseen BTS pics from her Naatu Naatu speech at Oscars 2023, fans call her ‘pride of India’

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pictures from Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the success of her film Pathaan. The actress surprised fans by dropping some throwback BTS pictures from the Oscars on social media. The pictures shared by Deepika show what went behind her Naatu Naatu’s introduction speech at the 95Th Academy Awards.

On Monday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and dropped some throwback pictures from the Oscars wherein she can be seen rehearsing before her Naatu Naatu speech. In the first picture, the actress can be seen standing with closed eyes, in the second pic she can be seen going through her speech again for one last time before going on the stage and the rest of the pics show how she gathered up all the confidence and went to introduce Naatu Naatu at the Oscars stage. The actress captioned the post, “And the rest is history.”

A lot of fans heaped praise on the actress and showered their love in the comment section. One of the comments read, “You were a vision.” Another fan wrote, “You created history for sure DP.” Another fan commented, “It’s all your hard work Queen.” Another fan wrote, “You are reaching new heights feels like a personal achievement.” Another comment read, “You nailed it, Queen.” Another fan wrote, “Pride of India.”

Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards 2023 and the actress introduced Naatu Naatu to the audience. In her speech, the actress said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats, and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the movie Fighter helmed by Siddharth Anand. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to release in January 2024. Other than this, she also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K in the pipeline which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

Read Why Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone was chosen to unveil FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar