Katrina Kaif attends Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma's Eid bash; netizens ask 'is she pregnant?'

Katrina Kaif is one of the Bollywood actresses who enjoys a massive fan following. The actress was recently seen attending Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash in Mumbai. The actress arrived in a simple yet classy outfit and made heads turn with her appearance. However, the actress’s appearance after a long time, and that too in an oversized outfit made some fans speculated that the actress is pregnant.

On Friday, Viral Bhayani posted a video wherein Katrina Kaif can be seen posing for the paps as she arrived at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash. The actress was seen wearing a traditional long Anarkali suit with a deep neckline and completed her look with minimal accessories and ethnic sandals (jutti). The actress was seen carrying her dupatta on one side.

Katrina Kaif’s outfit made her fans wonder if she is pregnant and hiding her baby bump by wearing such outfits. One of the comments read, “Is she pregnant? Like i don’t see her at the gym anymore and she looks like she gained some weight plus she isn’t shooting for any movie at the moment.” Another comment read, “I think she is pregnant.” Another comment read, “Katrina looks pregnant, she is never so conscious about carrying her dupatta.”

Earlier, when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were not seen attending the star-studded inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, netizens speculated that the actress is pregnant. However, they put a stop to the rumors after making an appearance at the airport.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Phone Bhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. The actress will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 which is going to release on November 10, 2023. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie will also see Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. Other than this, the actress also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas in the pipeline, wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi.

