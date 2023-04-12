Katrina Kaif's mom issues clarification after Internet believes she targeted Neetu Kapoor with cryptic note on respect

Katrina Kaif with mom Suzanne Turquotte-Ranbir Kapoor with mom Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, who starred together in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, and Jagga Jasoos, dated for more than five years before calling it quits sometime between 2015 and 2016, as per reports. Now, after more than seven years, their relationship has come back in the news due to their mothers' recent posts on social media.

On Saturday, April 8, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Story and shared a post that read, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." The actress was brutally trolled after her apparent dig at his son's exes, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Then, Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte posted a cryptic post on 'respect' as an Instagram post on Monday, April 10. It read, "I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO." The netizens came out in her support as they believed that it was the 'perfect answer' to Neetu's post.

However, on Wednesday, April 12, Suzanna has now added a caption to her post mentioning that it was not aimed at anyone. "I was looking through old photos on my phone and came across this. I rather liked it so I posted it. But it is in no way aimed at anyone or at any comments that may have been said on social media", her newly-added caption read.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in a close yet lavish wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt at their home in the presence of family members and close friends in April 2022.



