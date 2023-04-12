Watch: When Katrina Kaif was stumped by question on if Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor didn't like her

Credit: Katrina Kaif-Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Neetu Kapoor recently shared a controversial post about dating and marriage after which a section of people slammed her as they think it was about her son Ranbir Kapoor and her ex Katrina Kaif who is now married to Vicky Kaushal.

The post shared by Neetu Kapoor read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." Now, an old video of Katrina Kaif from an interview is going viral in which she can be seen responding to the statement, “Rumour is that Ranbir’s mother Neetu doesn’t like you.”

On being asked if Neetu Kapoor doesn’t like you in a 2015 interview at India Today Conclave, the actress responded, “I am just stumped, hold on a second. You know, the reason and the person responsible for these rumours, as you are saying, would be me. I would take the full blame for that. You may ask why. The reason is because since the last eight or nine years, I have chosen not to comment on my personal life, whoever or whatever it is – the people or the man in my life. Because I think it’s the easier way for me to be, there’s no hard and fast reason why. I am a sensitive person. I have a hard time accepting the truths and realities sometimes that affect us all in matters of love, and having to share that with the public as well. It is just something I have chosen to do. Because I have kept everything as closely guarded, as much as possible, you are leaving too much room for everyone and the public to speculate like this.”

She further added, “If you specifically ask me about my relationship with Ranbir’s mother as a woman and as an actress, with whom I have interacted, she is a beautiful, stunning lady with phenomenal grace and just somebody whom I have great admiration for. Somebody who started her career at a very young age, and worked amazingly and successfully in her career, and chose to get married to a man she greatly loved. I think that she is a fantastic person. In fact, everyone I’ve met from his (Ranbir's) family has been lovely, fascinating. Not only Neetu ji, but also his father Rishi ji (Rishi Kapoor), with whom I worked in Namastey London. We hit it off very well in the film. He was such a darling person. He would take me out for dinner in the evening, guide me..."

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte has shared a cryptic post on Instagram about 'respect' and fans are sure it is in response to Neetu Kapoor's post.

