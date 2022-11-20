Chup OTT release: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol starrer crime thriller

Chup/File photo

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt in the leading roles, the psychological crime thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist was released in the theatres on September 23 to positive reviews from the audience and critics appreciating Dulquer's strong act and film's unique plot.

Now, two months after its theatrical release, the R Balki directorial is headed for its streaming premiere on ZEE5 from November 25 onwards. The OTT giant took to its social media handles on Saturday, November 19, and wrote, "Saare critics savdhaan! Aa raha hai #CriticsKaCritic #ChupOnZEE5 premieres 25th November."

The film follows Sunny Deol as Inspector General Arvind Mathur searching for a serial killer murdering film critics and engraving starry ratings on their heads. Shreya plays an entertainment reporter named Nila Menon who falls in love with a florist named Danny played by Dulquer Salmaan. To know what's Dulquer's connection to the gruesome killings happening in the city, you will need to see the film on the streaming platform.

Chup was released on National Cinemas Day, but still couldn't had a longer run at the ticket windows because Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which hit theatres on September 9, was still running successfully to packed theatres.

Chup is R Balki's sixth feature after critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh, Ki & Ka, and Pad Man. Amitabh Bachchan who headlined the first three movies and was seen making guest appearances in the other two also features in Chup in a brief cameo role.