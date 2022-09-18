Chup star Sunny Deol opens up on whether critic reviews impact films' box office performance

Sunny Deol/Instagram

Slated to release on September 23, Chup: Revenge of the Artist is one of the most-awaited films since its gripping trailer with an innovative concept left the audience in awe. The trailer showed Sunny Deol on a mission to track down a serial killer who murders film critics and engraves starry ratings on their foreheads, whereas Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt are seen in interesting roles.

Since the psychological thriller centers around a serial killer targeting film critics, Sunny Deol, in a recent interview, was asked about his thoughts on film critics and whether their ratings affect the box office performance of a film. The Border actor stated that film critics are just doing their job, and added that the actual cinegoer doesn't look at the reviews before going to a theatre.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Sunny stated, "I think they (critics) are doing their job, whatever they have to do, like we are acting, and they have the rights to say good-bad about us. And like I said earlier on, when we come into this field, we get very touchy and emotional and get angry about it and slowly you understand not to take that seriously."

"I don't think it is that it's much of a thing because I feel actual cinegoer is not looking at the review. He sees the trailer and wants to go to the cinema hall and come out for that intoxication, and that's why a viewer watches a film and not why somebody else says, and it can be gauged from the trailer. That's the beauty of cinema", the National Film Award-winning actor further added.



Meanwhile, after Chup, Sunny Deol will be seen next in the highly anticipated Gadar 2, the sequel of the blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Anil Sharma, who directed the 2001 film, is also helming the sequel in which Sunny reprises his role as Tara Singh.