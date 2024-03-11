Bollywood's biggest hit film was made in Rs 25 lakh; had no star, action; almost beat Sholay, began a religious movement

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Google Doodle celebrates Flat white Coffee with animated coffee illustration

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani offering free Jio recharge on Anant Ambani’s wedding? Here’s the truth

This legendary actor bought land for Rs 1.5 lakh to build studio, it is now worth Rs 650 crore, faced controversy when..

Meet world’s richest beggar, owns flats worth Rs 1.4 crore in Mumbai, has invested in shops, his net worth is...

Shaitaan box office collection day 3: Ajay-Madhavan film scores 2024's second-biggest opening weekend, mints Rs 54 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Doodle celebrates Flat white Coffee with animated coffee illustration

This legendary actor bought land for Rs 1.5 lakh to build studio, it is now worth Rs 650 crore, faced controversy when..

Meet world’s richest beggar, owns flats worth Rs 1.4 crore in Mumbai, has invested in shops, his net worth is...

Players to score 1000 runs across three formats as captain

Mughal kings with Hindu wives

Most corrupt countries in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

This legendary actor bought land for Rs 1.5 lakh to build studio, it is now worth Rs 650 crore, faced controversy when..

Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer dominates with seven awards, Emma Stone scores surprise Best Actress win

Bollywood's biggest hit film was made in Rs 25 lakh; had no star, action; almost beat Sholay, began a religious movement

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bollywood's biggest hit film was made in Rs 25 lakh; had no star, action; almost beat Sholay, began a religious movement

The most profitable Bollywood film ever earned Rs 5 crore on just a Rs 25 lakh-budget, almost beating Sholay at the box office.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 07:50 AM IST

article-main
A still from Jai Santoshi Maa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It has often been debated if films have the power to influence the society or are they just a means of entertainment. Often, films like Rang De Basanti have challenged the second notion, stirring something in the society that cannot explain the ‘just entertainment’ tag given to films. But perhaps the best example of this phenomenon is this 1975 film, which was not only a big blockbuster but reignited a religious movement nationally.

Bollywood’s most profitable film is...

Jai Santoshi Maa, a religious film directed by Vijay Sharma, was originally meant to be a run-of-the-mill devotional film. It had no big star with Kanan Kaushal, Ashish Kumar, and Anita Guha in the lead. Bharat Bhushan, who played a key role, was no longer the big star he used to be in the 50s. The film had a budget of Rs 25 lakh only, a low figure even back then. And yet, Jai Santoshi Maa rewrote record books by minting over Rs 5 crore worldwide, running to packed houses nationally for months. And it did so without using anyt of the tropes considered ‘essential’ for box office success – action, comedy, or romance.

How Jai Santoshi Maa almost beat Sholay

Jai Santoshi Maa’s Rs 5-crore haul at the box office made it one of the highest grossing Indian films at the time and till August, the highest grossing Indian film of 1975 as well. It was only after Sholay began its run in September that Jai Santoshi Maa was dethroned. While Sholay eventually won the box office battle, minting Rs 15 crore, Jai Santoshi Maa was still the better performer in several parts of India, including rural centres in UP and Bihar. No mean feat for a film made in just Rs 25 lakh.

Jai Santoshi Maa’s impact on India

Jai Santoshi Maa was based on the legend of the deity Santoshi Mata, a Hindu goddess venerated as the ‘Mother of Satisfaction’. While Santoshi Mata emerged in the 1960s, her prayer and following spread via word of mouth through that first decade, she wasn’t a nationwide phenomenon by 1975. Till then, she was known only among devotees, largely in North India. But Jai Santoshi Maa galvanised the Santoshi Mata movement, bringing the relatively unknown deity into the mainstream. Images and shrines were built to her and as many social scientists noted, she soon entered the mainstream pan-Hindu pantheon of gods.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Kishan Brothers: Ex bankers who turned barren land into profitable agricultural land

Oscars 2024 live updates: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer wins Best Picture

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, offers prayer at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Gautam Adani’s firm announces massive investment, Karan Adani reveals Rs 600000000000 plan to…

MI-W vs GG-W, WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur’s stunning 95 helps Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by 7 wickets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement