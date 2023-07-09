Bawaal producer Sajid Nadiadwala reveals why Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film is releasing directly on OTT

Bawaal

On Sunday, the makers of Bawaal starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dawan released the trailer of the film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The romantic drama which is all set to release on Prime Video revolves around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher Ajay Dixit, also known as Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys mini celebrityhood in his town, courtesy the fake image he has built about himself.

The makers launched the trailer at a grand event held in Dubai. During the press conference, the producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala revealed why he chose to release the film on OTT platform directly. He said, “we started this film about a year back and when we were going through the material and after seeing the release, after seeing the edit, all of us thought that this should be sell internationally on a single day. Simultaneously in all the languages.”

He added, “And we all agreed to our roles. Finally, we had a great partner like Amazon. It is so overwhelming to see this film released in over 200 countries.” Sajid Nadiadwala said, “Bawaal is a story that will be regarded as an epic in the time to come, and it truly deserves to be watched and enjoyed by audiences all over the world. Partnering with Prime Video to premiere the film in over 200 countries and territories, and now launching the trailer in the magnificent city of Dubai, is a testament to our ambition of reaching a global audience. We’re thrilled to be here in Dubai today, and can’t wait to see the world fall in love with Bawaal, when it premieres on Prime Video on 21 July.”

Director Nitesh Tiwari added, “Great love stories deserve to be experienced and they always find a medium to reach an audience. Over the years, some of these stories have become true epics, not because of a grandiose scale but because of the heart-stringing, gut-wrenching essence that makes the audience feel every emotion. Bawaal is an Indian film that will appeal to audiences across the world. It will make you feel the jitters of nervousness, the joy of togetherness, the pain of separation, and so much more.

He mentioned, "Varun and Janhvi have brilliantly portrayed the roles of Ajju and Nisha, taking you on a journey from small-town India to Europe, that will leave an indelible mark on your hearts and mind.” Bawaal will premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

