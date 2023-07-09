Bawaal trailer: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor battle their 'inner conflict' in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial

A poster of Bawaal featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic drama Bawaal has created much bawaal (buzz) among moviegoers, and the hype will shoot to a new level, as the official trailer of Bawaal has arrived. On Sunday, the team Bawaal launched the trailer at a grand event held aboard the magnificent Queen Elizabeth II in Dubai, and it was attended by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher Ajay Dixit, also known as Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys mini celebrityhood in his town, courtesy of the fake image he has built about himself. Circumstances compel him to embark on a World War II trial in Europe, and he is forced to take along his newly-wed wife Nisha, with whom he shares a strained relationship. What follows is a series of events that test his marriage and force him to confront the biggest war of them all the war within. Shot in India and multiple international locales, this love story has a meaningful message that will resonate with audiences worldwide.

Here's Bawaal trailer

Sharing his views about the film, Varun Dhawan said, "A definitive landmark in my career, Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and an extremely rewarding one too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character is so intricately woven but literally, a bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha."

Janhvi Kapoor also opened up about the film, and said, "As actors we play roles that are either made for us or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to embody a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she’s so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between." Bawaal will premiere on Prime Video on July 21.