ASI issues notice to Salman Khan and team for damaging an antique figurine while shooting 'Dabangg 3' in Madhya Pradesh

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has served notice to production firm of Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg-3' ordering them to remove two film set pieces constructed inside Jal Mahal in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh. The notice, signed by the Mandu Sub Circle ASI Junior Conservation Assistant, has stated that permission for film shooting would be cancelled if the above directive is not followed.

The notice has been served on Sunday on one Harsh Dev of M/s Dream World Movies and Production at Sudama Nagar in Indore. As per the notice, the production house was asked to do the needful on Saturday as well but no action has been taken.

The notice said the construction carried out by the film crew were in violation of the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958 as well as other rules. Mandu Sub Circle, ASI Junior Conservation Assistant Prashant Patankar said copies of the notice have been forwarded to Dhar collector and other officials.

The film's makers have also been accused of damaging an antique figurine while shooting at a fort on the banks of the Narmada river in Maheshwar town in Khargone district.

According to eyewitnesses, the stone figurine at the fort located on the banks of the Narmada river in Maheshwar town suffered damage Sunday when the set of the Bollywood film was being removed. The fort was built by the erstwhile Holkar rulers.

Some heavy objects apparently hit the statuette and a part of it got broken, they said. When asked about the incident, MP Culture Minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho told reporters in Indore that whatever happened was wrong.

"I have taken cognisance of the matter and issued directives to Khargone district collector, superintendent of police and sub-divisional magistrate ( SDM)," the minister said. Sadho said she would visit the spot at the Maheshwar Fort to take stock of the situation.

Sadho, who is the MLA from Maheshwar, further said, "We had given permission to the shooting of 'Dabangg-3' in Maheshwar to highlight the tourism potential of this historic town. If something went wrong during the shooting of the film, then the steps against the people concerned will be taken," the minister added.

Earlier, shooting of "Dabangg 3" in Maheshwar got embroiled in a controversy when photographs of a "Shivling" purportedly being covered with wooden planks during the shoot surfaced on the social media.

In a clarification issued later, Salman Khan had stated that the "Shivling" was covered so to protect the idol and maintain its sanctity.