Arshad Warsi compares Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to porn, says...

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi talked about working in films like Animal which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna as it has been a topic of discussion for various reasons.

The film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has received criticism for allegedly glorifying violence and misogyny. Additionally, the circulation of intimate and nude scenes featuring Ranbir and Tripti Dimri on social media post-release added to the controversy. During a roundtable discussion, Arshad Warsi shared his perspective on engaging in sex comedies and revealed if he will collaborate with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the future.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, "All the serious actors may hate the film (Animal), but I love the film. It was like the male version of Kill Bill. My whole point of view is different, I look at films as complete entertainment and when you go to theatre this is what you want to watch. I don’t want to think too hard, don’t teach me, don’t give me lessons, I learned it in school."

He further mentioned that he would never be part of such films and added, "There are things that we like to see but not do. Animal would come in that bracket. For instance, when Indra Kumar called me to do Grand Masti, I don’t like those kind of films. I don’t like sex comedies. I don’t mind watching it, it’s funny but I don’t want to do it. So, as an audience I like to see it, but as an actor I don’t want to do it. I like porn but I don’t want to do it."

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri has become one of the most popular and talked about actors in the last few days. She has grabbed the attention of the entire nation with her portrayal of Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal. Screenshots and clips of her intimate scenes with Ranbir have spread like a wildfire on the internet.

While it seems that she will now be flooded with offers, Triptii has expressed her desire to work with a popular South superstar. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she was asked which actor she would like to make her debut within her first South film. Triptii immediately picked Jr NTR and now, fans of the RRR star have been sharing the small clip on social media.