Arshad Warsi compares Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to porn, says...

Headlines

Your one stop social media solution: The best and cheapest SMM PANEL support through Marketerum

Unveiling Australia's Marvels: A Tailored Adventure for You

Delhi NCR news: Cop slaps security guard for asking to park car outside Noida society

DU cautions against fake notice cancelling UG exams scheduled for Dec 20, 21

Animal Park: Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster officially announced, fans say 'can't wait'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Unveiling Australia's Marvels: A Tailored Adventure for You

Delhi NCR news: Cop slaps security guard for asking to park car outside Noida society

DU cautions against fake notice cancelling UG exams scheduled for Dec 20, 21

8 home remedies for diabetes management

8 reasons to include rice in your diet

Benefits of consuming ajwain water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Animal Park: Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster officially announced, fans say 'can't wait'

Salaar is Prabhas' last ticket to retaining superstardom: Trade experts on why this is a 'do-or-die film' for Rebel Star

Crakk teaser: Vidyut Jammwal goes against Arjun Rampal in high voltage actioner, fans say 'fod daala'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arshad Warsi compares Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to porn, says...

Arshad Varsi said he would never be a part of the films like Animal which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi talked about working in films like Animal which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna as it has been a topic of discussion for various reasons.

The film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has received criticism for allegedly glorifying violence and misogyny. Additionally, the circulation of intimate and nude scenes featuring Ranbir and Tripti Dimri on social media post-release added to the controversy. During a roundtable discussion, Arshad Warsi shared his perspective on engaging in sex comedies and revealed if he will collaborate with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the future.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, "All the serious actors may hate the film (Animal), but I love the film. It was like the male version of Kill Bill. My whole point of view is different, I look at films as complete entertainment and when you go to theatre this is what you want to watch. I don’t want to think too hard, don’t teach me, don’t give me lessons, I learned it in school."

He further mentioned that he would never be part of such films and added, "There are things that we like to see but not do. Animal would come in that bracket. For instance, when Indra Kumar called me to do Grand Masti, I don’t like those kind of films. I don’t like sex comedies. I don’t mind watching it, it’s funny but I don’t want to do it. So, as an audience I like to see it, but as an actor I don’t want to do it. I like porn but I don’t want to do it."

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri has become one of the most popular and talked about actors in the last few days. She has grabbed the attention of the entire nation with her portrayal of Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal. Screenshots and clips of her intimate scenes with Ranbir have spread like a wildfire on the internet.

While it seems that she will now be flooded with offers, Triptii has expressed her desire to work with a popular South superstar. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she was asked which actor she would like to make her debut within her first South film. Triptii immediately picked Jr NTR and now, fans of the RRR star have been sharing the small clip on social media.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Koffee With Karan: Ajay Devgn takes a dig at Bollywood stars getting clicked by paparazzi at airport, says 'I don't...'

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 5,280 posts at sbi.co.in, check official notification here

Unveiling Australia's Marvels: A Tailored Adventure for You

Prakash Raj says he doesn't 'hate' commercial films: 'I do some stupid movies only for money'

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full list of released, retained and new players

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE