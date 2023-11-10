'Pregnant for sure': Fans convinced Anushka Sharma is flaunting baby bump in latest video with Virat Kohli

Fans are convinced that a new viral video of Anushka Sharma confirms the rumours that the actress is pregnant.

It has been speculated for long that actress Anushka Sharma is pregnant with her and Virat Kohli’s second child. Many fans were convinced that the actress had a baby bump in a recent ad she shot. However, the two celebs haven’t made any official announcement on this. On Thursday, a viral video seemed to confirm the rumour as Anushka was spotted with Virat in Bangalore with what appeared to be a big baby bump.

The video, shared by fan clubs on various social media platforms, shows Anushka and Virat – hand-in-hand – exiting the Team India hotel in Bangalore. Anushka is in the city while Virat has arrived there ahead of the team’s final group stage match against Netherlands in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The video was captioned: “Ek official announcement to hum bhi deserver karte hain (We deserve one official announcement).” Many comments seemed convinced. One fan wrote, “Yes she's pregnant for sure.” Another referred to the couple’s daughter and said, “Yes vamika will get her sibling.”

Many speculated why Kohli and Anushka haven’t gone public with the news yet. A fan wrote, “I don't think WC k beech mein they'll announce; we all know how instantly ppl get negative.” Another added, “They don't want toxic people blame their unborn child like they blame anushka in every world cup.”

There had been speculations about Anushka’s pregnancy for several weeks. The fact that the actress hasn’t attended any Team India game in the ongoing World Cup seemed to confirm this, as per fans. The rumours were further fuelled last week when Anushka missed her friend and co-actor Shah Rukh Khan’s grand birthday bash at his house Mannat.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in 2018 in a small wedding attended only by friends and family. They had been dating for several years prior to this. The couple has one daughter – Vamika – born in January 2021.