'Pregnant for sure': Fans convinced Anushka Sharma is flaunting baby bump in latest video with Virat Kohli

Headlines

This actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined; gave superhit at 87, yet no one called him a superstar

Rachin Ravindra receives special blessing from grandma, viral video wins internet

Travel from Delhi to Gurugram in just 7 minutes from 2026; know how that will be possible

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: CM KCR declares assets worth Rs 59 crore, Rs 25 crore liabilities

Meet Pakistan’s first billionaire, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, his net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined; gave superhit at 87, yet no one called him a superstar

Rachin Ravindra receives special blessing from grandma, viral video wins internet

Travel from Delhi to Gurugram in just 7 minutes from 2026; know how that will be possible

7 tallest buildings in the world

Batsmen who remained not out the most in ODIs while chasing

Benefits of eating pears 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined; gave superhit at 87, yet no one called him a superstar

Meet Bollywood actor who sold peanuts, waited in queues to use toilet, watched his elder brother die at 10, now...

Made for Rs 15 crore, this film was blockbuster, earned over Rs 100 crore, related to Lord Krishna

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Pregnant for sure': Fans convinced Anushka Sharma is flaunting baby bump in latest video with Virat Kohli

Fans are convinced that a new viral video of Anushka Sharma confirms the rumours that the actress is pregnant.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It has been speculated for long that actress Anushka Sharma is pregnant with her and Virat Kohli’s second child. Many fans were convinced that the actress had a baby bump in a recent ad she shot. However, the two celebs haven’t made any official announcement on this. On Thursday, a viral video seemed to confirm the rumour as Anushka was spotted with Virat in Bangalore with what appeared to be a big baby bump.

The video, shared by fan clubs on various social media platforms, shows Anushka and Virat – hand-in-hand – exiting the Team India hotel in Bangalore. Anushka is in the city while Virat has arrived there ahead of the team’s final group stage match against Netherlands in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The video was captioned: “Ek official announcement to hum bhi deserver karte hain (We deserve one official announcement).” Many comments seemed convinced. One fan wrote, “Yes she's pregnant for sure.” Another referred to the couple’s daughter and said, “Yes vamika will get her sibling.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat kohli  (@kohlifond_)

Many speculated why Kohli and Anushka haven’t gone public with the news yet. A fan wrote, “I don't think WC k beech mein they'll announce; we all know how instantly ppl get negative.” Another added, “They don't want toxic people blame their unborn child like they blame anushka in every world cup.”

There had been speculations about Anushka’s pregnancy for several weeks. The fact that the actress hasn’t attended any Team India game in the ongoing World Cup seemed to confirm this, as per fans. The rumours were further fuelled last week when Anushka missed her friend and co-actor Shah Rukh Khan’s grand birthday bash at his house Mannat.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in 2018 in a small wedding attended only by friends and family. They had been dating for several years prior to this. The couple has one daughter – Vamika – born in January 2021.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi's air quality drops to 'severe' again, govt plans artificial rain to curb pollution

'What a big shame': Netizens brutally troll Aishwarya Sharma for abusing Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17

WC 2023: Australia skipper Pat Cummins provides important update on Glenn Maxwell's injury

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali star as England thrash Netherlands by 160 runs

Not New Zealand! Former India captain Sourav Ganguly wants this team to qualify for World Cup 2023 semi-final

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE