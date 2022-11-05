Search icon
Anushka Sharma loves Virat Kohli in ‘every shape and form’, her birthday post is proof

Anushka Sharma wished her cricketer husband Virat Kohli a happy 34th birthday by posting funny photos of him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Anushka Sharma wished her cricketer husband Virat Kohli a happy 34th birthday by posting funny photos of him. Anushka shared a number of images on Instagram on Saturday, including a glimpse of their baby Vamika. 

In the first image, Virat Kohli was lying face down with his eyes open and grinning while Anushka took his photograph. In the following image, Virat was seen standing barefoot on a patch of grass with a hilarious expression on his face. 

The third image shows Virat lying on his bed with a silly expression in a close-up selfie. The final image showed Virat hugging Vamika while sitting on the grass. When the old photograph was taken, Virat appeared to be speaking to Anushka. He was dressed in blue pants and a grey sweatshirt. In the image, Anushka placed a red love emoji over Vamika's face. 

She captioned the post as, “It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way.” 

Reacting to the post Virat dropped laughing and red heart emojis. 

Anushka frequently posts images of Virat on Instagram. In December 2017, they exchanged vows in Italy. Daughter Vamika, the first child born to Anushka and Virat, was born in January 2021. 

Also read: Anushka Sharma praises about Virat Kohli's smashing gameplay at ICC T20 World Cup

The next time we'll see Anushka is in the upcoming sports biographical movie Chakda Xpress. Chakda Xpress, a film directed by Prosit Roy, is based on the life of former Indian cricket player Jhulan Goswami. It will only be available on Netflix to stream. The movie's precise release date is still pending. For the first time in her career, the actor will play a cricket player. 

 

 

