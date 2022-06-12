Anushka Sharma looks sizzling hot in orange monokini, shares photos on Instagram

Anushka Sharma/Instagram

There's no denying that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is a total diva. The actress frequently posts images of herself on social media, which always astounds her followers.

The actress from Band Baaja Baarat just shared two images of herself in an orange monokini, and she looks stunning.

Check out the photo here:

Anushka captioned the photo as, “The result of taking your own photos.”

Talking to Harper's Bazaar, the Zero actress called her industry a rat race and said that she is more than just a rat. "My industry is all about, ‘run, run, run-it’s a rat race', and you simply have to be part of it. But I’m more than a rat in a rat race. I want to enjoy my life", said Sharma.

"I enjoy acting in films, I enjoy being in a room full of creative people, discussing ideas, coming up with ways of doing a scene, and thinking about how the audience will react to it. It’s all so pleasurable; I never want to give it up. That is why I had to make a sacrifice", the actress further added.



Talking about her experience as a producer and her belief in her brother Karnesh, Anushka told the fashion magazine, "Production is a 24/7 job, which, of course, I enjoyed thoroughly. I know the vision I have for the company is the same as my brother’s, and I know that vision will be upheld. What we wanted to do is create clutter-breaking, content-forward shows, and movies, and promote new talents- we will continue to do.”

The first project to release from Clean Slate Filmz after Anushka's voluntary exit was the family thriller series Mai on Netflix starring Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran, Raima Sen, and Prashant Narayanan in the leading roles.