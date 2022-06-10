Search icon
Watch Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dance, goof around in BTS video

The newest video shows a number of candid moments between the couple on the sets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 10, 2022, 11:11 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Despite being rested for the series against South Africa, Virat Kohli has been trending for numerous reasons. Now the reason being is for a video he posted on Friday with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Kohli shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from his newest commercial shoot with his spouse. The newest video shows a number of candid moments between the couple on the sets. 

The actor is seen laughing with Virat, who was seen wearing a turban for a number of scenes. The two can also be seen goofing around and grooving on the units. 

In the video, the former Indian skipper wrote, "Some candid moments @anushkasharma."

Earlier this week, Anushka and Virat were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their daughter Vamika going to the Maldives. The Bollywood actor has been sharing glimpses of their vacation. 

