Watch Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dance, goof around in BTS video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Despite being rested for the series against South Africa, Virat Kohli has been trending for numerous reasons. Now the reason being is for a video he posted on Friday with his wife Anushka Sharma.

READ | Virat Kohli's 200 million followers on Instagram see him achieve these milestones

Kohli shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from his newest commercial shoot with his spouse. The newest video shows a number of candid moments between the couple on the sets.

The actor is seen laughing with Virat, who was seen wearing a turban for a number of scenes. The two can also be seen goofing around and grooving on the units.

In the video, the former Indian skipper wrote, "Some candid moments @anushkasharma."

WATCH:

Earlier this week, Anushka and Virat were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their daughter Vamika going to the Maldives. The Bollywood actor has been sharing glimpses of their vacation.