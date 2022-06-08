Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Virat Kohli's 200 million followers on Instagram see him achieve these milestones

The 200 million is not the only milestone Virat Kohli achieved, so let's have a look.

  • Karen Noronha
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 08, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

On or off the field, former India skipper Virat Kohli is known for breaking records. The batter recently, became the most followed Indian athlete on Instagram gaining 200 million followers.

READ | As Virat Kohli gains 200 million followers on Instagram, a look at other Indian athletes that follow

The batter shared a montage of photos as a video and wrote, "200 mil strong Thanks for all your support insta fam".

WATCH:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(@virat.kohli)

However, this was not the only milestone Kohli achieved, so let's have a look.

1. Virat Kohli only Indian

Virat Kohli only Indian
1/5

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star is the only Indian to reach 200 million followers. The next to follow is Bollywood/Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra having 78.68 million followers.

 

(Photo: Virat Kohli Instagram)

2. Virat Kohli only cricketer

Virat Kohli only cricketer
2/5

Virat Kohli is the world's most-followed cricketer and the list. The other cricketers are MS Dhoni (38.6 million) and Sachin Tendulkar (34.7 million), 

 

(Instagram: Virat Kohli Instagram)

3. Virat Kohli only Asian

Virat Kohli only Asian
3/5

Virat Kohli has also become the first and only Asian in the world to reach 200 million followers on Instagram. 

 

(Photo: Virat Kohli Instagram)

4. Virat Kohli third athlete in the world

Virat Kohli third athlete in the world
4/5

Virat Kohli is also the third most followed professional athlete. after Cristiano Ronaldo (450M) and Lionel Messi (333M).


(Photo: Virat Kohli Instagram)

5. Virat Kohli 17th in the World

Virat Kohli 17th in the World
5/5

Overall, Virat Kohli is the 17th most followed handle on Instagram in the world. With the batter still quite relevant in the game of cricket, he could only see his fan following increasing.

 

(Photo: Virat Kohli Instagram)

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.