Virat Kohli's 200 million followers on Instagram see him achieve these milestones

The 200 million is not the only milestone Virat Kohli achieved, so let's have a look.
On or off the field, former India skipper Virat Kohli is known for breaking records. The batter recently, became the most followed Indian athlete on Instagram gaining 200 million followers.
The batter shared a montage of photos as a video and wrote, "200 mil strong Thanks for all your support insta fam".
However, this was not the only milestone Kohli achieved, so let's have a look.
1. Virat Kohli only Indian
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star is the only Indian to reach 200 million followers. The next to follow is Bollywood/Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra having 78.68 million followers.
(Photo: Virat Kohli Instagram)
2. Virat Kohli only cricketer
Virat Kohli is the world's most-followed cricketer and the list. The other cricketers are MS Dhoni (38.6 million) and Sachin Tendulkar (34.7 million),
(Instagram: Virat Kohli Instagram)
3. Virat Kohli only Asian
Virat Kohli has also become the first and only Asian in the world to reach 200 million followers on Instagram.
(Photo: Virat Kohli Instagram)
4. Virat Kohli third athlete in the world
Virat Kohli is also the third most followed professional athlete. after Cristiano Ronaldo (450M) and Lionel Messi (333M).
(Photo: Virat Kohli Instagram)
5. Virat Kohli 17th in the World
Overall, Virat Kohli is the 17th most followed handle on Instagram in the world. With the batter still quite relevant in the game of cricket, he could only see his fan following increasing.
(Photo: Virat Kohli Instagram)