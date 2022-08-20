Anurag Kashyap blames Gangs of Wasseypur distributor Viacom and Colors of 'insider trading', says 'my entire lifetime..'

Credit: File photo

Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap, in a recent interview, revealed the reason why he didn’t try to make the sequel of Gangs of Wasseypur. He also blamed Viacom 18 Motion pictures, who served as the distributor, for considering it loss-making films.

Anurag stated that Gangs of Wasseypur films were one of the best works of his entire career. However, distributor Viacom 18 Motion pictures called it loss-making films and sold them to their own company, Colors TV. While talking to Tanmay Bhatt, he stated, “There are many stories but I am angry about something there. For Viacom (distributor Viacom 18 Motion Pictures), it is still a loss-making film for Viacom. I used goodwill of my entire lifetime in that picture, but that holds no value. And we know how much the film has earned. But then they say we have not earned that money, Colors has earned it. But then who owns Colors? Viacom sold the film to their own company Colors and said Colors is earning the money. This is a case of insider trading.”

He continued, “No actor in that film earned good money. Richa Chadha got 2 lakh, Huma Qureshi got 75,000, and someone else got 50,000. People got those kinds of money. You got a good movie in less money, but when it made money then you should pay people for it.”

For the unversed, Gangs of Wasseypur featured Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vineet Kumar Singh, Anurita Jha, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vipin Sharma, Jameel Khan, and Yashpal Sharma, Richa and Huma.

Talking about these boycott trends on social media, Anurag Kashyap told Pinkvilla, "I am used to it. It affects those who's films do over Rs. 100 crore. My films have not even gone beyond Rs. 32 crore. For me, it is nothing new. I have been boycotted since the time Twitter started. Ask me questions that affect me."