Animal box office: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Dangal's India lifetime earnings, crosses Gadar 2 worldwide

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal continues to roar at the box office, beats Dangal's India lifetime earnings, crosses Gadar 2 worldwide.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal opened to a thunderous response from the audience and even after 10 days, the film's craze is just increasing. The movie has already crossed the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide and continues to roar at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 400 crore mark in India and has surpassed Gadar 2's worldwide collection.

As per the early estimates of the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Ranbir Kapoor's film has collected Rs 37 crore in India on its 10th day which is more than the second Sunday hauls of Jawan (Rs 36.85 crore), Pathaan (Rs 28.5 crore), and Tiger 3 (Rs 6.5 crore). With this, Animal has collected a total domestic collection of Rs 432.27 crore. The film has surpassed one of Aamir Khan's highest-grossing films Dangal's India lifetime collection, of Rs 387.38 crore. Not only this, but the film has also crossed Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 worldwide collection, Rs 686 crore, as its worldwide collection now stands at Rs 697 crore.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has secured third spot in the list of all-time highest-grossing films worldwide. The film is yet to cross the collections of the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film is receiving immense love from the audience and the songs of the film have also gone viral. The film has become Ranbir Kapoor's first film to collect over Rs 400 crore in India making it his biggest hit till date.

The revenge drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol along with Shakti Kapoor, Siddhant Karnick, Triptii Dimri, and Mansi Taxak along with others in key roles. The film revolves around the story of a boy Ranvijay whose sole aim is to make his father happy he goes on to kill thousands of people after his father gets attacked, however, still fails to get the love he wants. A section of society is also criticizing the film for its toxic and misogynistic content. This is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's third blockbuster after Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy and now, the filmmaker has also confirmed a sequel to this.

Read 'Every Indian is now exposed': Ram Gopal Varma says Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 'destroyed what was earlier called art'