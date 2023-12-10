Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Every Indian is now exposed': Ram Gopal Varma says Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 'destroyed what was earlier called art'

Ram Gopal took to Twitter and said 'Indians are now exposed' after Animal's mega box office success.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

The film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been a runaway success at the global and domestic box office.

However, its portrayal of themes such as violence against women and toxic masculinity has sparked controversy, drawing criticism from some viewers. Notably, director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), known for his polarizing films, has been actively sharing his opinions on Animal via social media, reigniting the debate around these contentious elements in the action-packed movie.

On Sunday, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to share his ‘five takeaways for the people of India from Animal.' Starting off his thread, he began by tweeting:

He wrote, “1. Indians are not the same Indians , what the earlier Indians used to think. 2. If films are believed to be an art form and reflect culture , ANIMAL has redefined culture and destroyed what was earlier called art. 3. Every Indian is now exposed to each other indian in terms of what kind of ANIMALS are hidden in all of us. 4. The MEGA BOX OFFICE proves that ALL INDIANS now love and respect a not to be loved and respected director. 5. All INDIANS now realise that ALL INDIANS have GROWN UP.”

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will be the first Ranbir Kapoor film to earn Rs 400 crore net in India as his previous highest-grossing film Sanju, the 2018 biographical drama based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, had earned Rs 342.57 crore in India. On its second Friday, Animal also crossed the Rajkumar Hirani film's worldwide collections of Rs 588.50 crore as its global collections stood at Rs 600.67 crore till December 8.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is the sixth Indian film to earn Rs 600 crore in India after the three Bollywood films including Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and the two Kollywood films including Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's Jailer.

