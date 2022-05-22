Anil Kapoor talks about divorce at Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer launch, says 'nothing wrong with that'

Credit: Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo have launched the trailer of the film which stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. At the trailer launch, Anil Kapoor interacted with the media and opened up about his thoughts on divorce.

As the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo deals with the divorce of two couples, actor Anil Kapoor shared his opinion on it and the stigma attached to it in our society. When asked about his opinion on the increasing number of divorces in our society, Anil said, “I think everyone should be happy in their own space. I am not against divorce because I think if two people are not happy together, they should part ways amicably, there is nothing wrong with that. And then one can be in a happy marriage too.”



He added, “But if someone wants to stay single forever, that should also not be judged because we are living in a world where mental peace matters. Whether it is a girl or a boy, everyone should make their choices and we should let them be. I have believed in it not now but from the time I came into my senses.”

Meanwhile, videos and photos from the trailer launch are going viral on social media. In one of the viral videos, Karan Johar, who is standing on the stage, can be seen touching Anil Kapoor's feet. As soon as he tried touching the actor’s feel, Anil Kapoor jumped. His hilarious reaction is going viral on social media. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded the video of the same.

One of the social media users wrote, “What a jump, funny man,” the second one mentioned, “Love @anilskapoor for his humor and his forever young attitude, he still looks very young for his age..love his witty responses on talk shows...”

During the event, producer Karan Johar opened up on the recent pan-India blockbuster RRR, KGF Chapter 2 success in north India, and said that we shouldn't compete with each other, and celebrate the global acceptance of 'Indian' films. Karan who was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming production venture, Jug Jugg Jeeyo was asked about his views about regional films like RRR, KGF Chapter 2 overtaking Bollywood. Karan instantly replied to the query saying, "Hum bahut garv ke saath keh sakte hai ki hum Hindustani cinema ka hissa hai. So when RRR, Pushpa, and KGF have done wonders at the box office, we can proudly say it is Indian cinema. We are proud of all those films. They have taken our cinema to a new level. Prashanth Neel sir, Rajamouli saab, and Sukumar have proved that we can go so much further." (With inputs from IANS)