Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter reactions: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film trailer gets thumbs up from netizens

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Netizens drool over Varun Dhawan-Anil Kapoor's chemistry, public calls it 'blockbuster.'

The trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo got released with much fanfare, and people are drooling over the upcoming rom-com. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor starrer deal with separation and troubled relationships in a comical manner, and this combination has been received well by the audience.

On Twitter, several netizens have shared the trailer and their views about it. While a few are already hailing it as a 'blockbuster,' there are others who are calling the much-needed film for Bollywood. Let's check some netizens' reactions. Here are some reactions

During the trailer launch, producer Karan Johar opened up on the recent pan-India blockbuster RRR, KGF Chapter 2 success in north India, and said that we shouldn't compete with each other, and celebrate the global acceptance of 'Indian' films. Karan who was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming production venture, Jug Jugg Jeeyo was asked about his views about regional films like RRR, KGF Chapter 2 overtaking Bollywood. Karan instantly replied to the query saying, "Hum bahut garv ke saath keh sakte hai ki hum Hindustani cinema ka hissa hai. So when RRR, Pushpa, and KGF have done wonders at the box office, we can proudly say it is Indian cinema. We are proud of all those films. They have taken our cinema to a new level. Prashanth Neel sir, Rajamouli saab, and Sukumar have proved that we can go so much further."

READ: Did Karan Johar took indirect dig at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's views on RRR, KGF Chapter 2 success?Karan further asserted that he wants that Jug Jugg Jeeyo to continue the winning streak in Bollywood. "Gangubai did so well, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took such a huge opening. So we just wish that Jug Jugg Jeeyo should also make it to that list. However, we want every regional film should do well. We don't want any language to be compared with each other." We just want that Hindustani cinema should be on the global map." Jug Jugg Jeeyo will release in cinemas on June 24.