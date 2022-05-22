Anil Kapoor's hilarious reaction after Karan Johar touches his feet at Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer launch wins internet

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar were seen launching the trailer of their upcoming films Jug Jugg Jeeyo on Sunday. The videos and photos from the trailer launch are going viral on social media.

In one of the viral videos, Karan Johar, who is standing on the stage, can be seen touching Anil Kapoor's feet. As soon as he tried touching the actor’s feel, Anil Kapoor jumped. His hilarious reaction is going viral on social media. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded the video of the same.

One of the social media users wrote, “What a jump, funny man,” the second one mentioned, “Love @anilskapoor for his humor and his forever young attitude, he still looks very young for his age..love his witty responses on talk shows...”

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch, producer Karan Johar opened up on the recent pan-India blockbuster RRR, KGF Chapter 2 success in north India, and said that we shouldn't compete with each other, and celebrate the global acceptance of 'Indian' films. Karan who was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming production venture, Jug Jugg Jeeyo was asked about his views about regional films like RRR, KGF Chapter 2 overtaking Bollywood. Karan instantly replied to the query saying, "Hum bahut garv ke saath keh sakte hai ki hum Hindustani cinema ka hissa hai. So when RRR, Pushpa, and KGF have done wonders at the box office, we can proudly say it is Indian cinema. We are proud of all those films. They have taken our cinema to a new level. Prashanth Neel sir, Rajamouli saab, and Sukumar have proved that we can go so much further."

Karan further asserted that he wants that Jug Jugg Jeeyo to continue the winning streak in Bollywood. "Gangubai did so well, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took such a huge opening. So we just wish that Jug Jugg Jeeyo should also make it to that list. However, we want every regional film should do well. We don't want any language to be compared with each other." We just want that Hindustani cinema should be on the global map." Jug Jugg Jeeyo will release in cinemas on June 24.