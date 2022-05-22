Did Karan Johar took indirect dig at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's views on RRR, KGF Chapter 2 success?

RRR-Karan Johar-KGF 2

Producer Karan Johar opened up on the recent pan-India blockbuster RRR, KGF Chapter 2 success in north India, and said that we shouldn't compete with each other. Karan who was present at the trailer launch of his production, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, further added that south movies doing fantastic business in the north is one such crossover that should be celebrated more than any film festival or even Oscars.

Watch Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer

Karan's comment contradicted Nawazuddin Siddiqui's take on these biggies. Even at the Cannes film festival, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mocked recent blockbusters. But, Karan's statement about film festivals has worked as an indirect hit on the actor's view about pan-India films.