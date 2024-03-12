Twitter
Ananya Panday promotes positive social media behaviour through her DSR initiative So Positive at Chennai event

Ananya Panday reiterated the need for social media positivity at the Humanitarian Awards in Chennai.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 05:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ananya Panday/Instagram
Not many people know the fact that Ananya Panday launched the Digital Social Responsibility initiative called 'So Positive' on June 30, 2019, on the occasion of World Social Media Day. The initiate has constantly found resonance with the audience and stands for social positivity. It aims to create awareness about healthy social media behavior and the toxicity that it can bring into our lives, if not dealt with correctly. 

Now, the actress has yet again reiterated the need for social media positivity at the Humanitarian Awards in Chennai instituted by Apsara Reddy. Ananya took to her Instagram and shared a video while delivering her speech at the event, recognising the tireless efforts of grassroots level social activists working towards causes that need attention.

"Honoured to be at the Humanitarian Awards here in Chennai that recognizes the tireless efforts of grassroot level social activists working towards the noble cause of child rights and the prevention of child sexual abuse. And many who ensure children go on a lifelong journey of care, comfort and further education post traumatic situations @apsara_official @sopositivedsr", wrote the actress in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya received critical acclaim for her performance in the 2023 coming-of-age drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, the film was released directly on Netflix in December 2023.

