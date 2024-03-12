Twitter
Meet actor, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, then gave seven Rs 100-crore films; is connected to Akash Ambani

CAA Explained: What is Citizenship Amendment Act? How it is different from NRC and NPR

Ruslaan teaser: Aayush Sharma channels John Wick in massy entertainer, netizens call it 'zabardast dhamaka'

DNA Verified: Is CAA an anti-Muslim law? Centre terms news report as 'misleading'

CAA Explained: What is Citizenship Amendment Act? How it is different from NRC and NPR

Bollywood

Meet actor, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, then gave seven Rs 100-crore films; is connected to Akash Ambani

Ranbir Kapoor's debut film Saawariya was a commercial disaster. But since then, Ranbir has given massive hits such as Sanju, Brahmastra, and Animal.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju
From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, there have been several actors whose first Bollywood film failed at the box office. One name amongst them is of the star kid Ranbir Kapoor, who made his acting debut with the commercial disaster Saawariya in 2007. But since then, Ranbir has been one of the most bankable stars in the industry and has seven Rs 100-crore films to his credit. 

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Saawariya, which also marked the debut of Sonam Kapoor, couldn't even recover its reported budget of Rs 45 crore and had a gross worldwide collection of just Rs 39 crore (Rs 22 crore net in India). Ranbir quicly bounced back and gave multiple hits such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, and Rockstar in the next four years.

In 2012, Ranbir gave his first Rs 100-crore hit in Barfi!, which earned Rs 112 crore at the domestic box office. He then followed it up with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani next year, which collected Rs 188.50 crore in India. In 2016, Ranbir's third Rs 100-crore hit came as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, earning Rs 113 crore in India.

Son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, he headlined Sanju in 2018, which collected Rs 342.50 crore in India. Four years later, he starred in Brahmastra, which earned Rs 268.50 crore at the domestic box office. Last year, Ranbir's first release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earned Rs 147 crore in India, and then his second release Animal became his biggest hit, earning Rs 554 crore in India. (All box office figures are from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk)

Ranbir shares a close friendship with Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani as they bond over football and films. Ranbir and his actress-wife Alia Bhatt and Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta recently performed together on the romantic track Kesariya at Akash's brother Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, earlier this month. 

Though Ranbir's next film after Animal hasn't been officially announced, the actor is reportedly set to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana. Sai Pallavi and Yash are reportedly playing Sita and Ravana in the mythological epic, which is being made in three parts and will be announced in April on the occasion of Ram Navami, as per the reports.

READ | Meet 22-year-old actress, who started working at 7, is more popular than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara, her net worth is...

