Bollywood

Meet 22-year-old actress, who started working at 7, is more popular than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara, her net worth is...

Famous actress and influencer Jannat Zubair Rahmani has more Instagram followers than Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Mar 11, 2024

Jannat Zubair Rahmani/Instagram
From Sridevi and Rekha to Urmila Matondkar and Alia Bhatt, several actresses began their journey as a child artiste in the industry and went on to achieve huge success as an adult too. Another name in this list is of the actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani, who started working at 7 and has impressed the audiences with her acting skills and ravishing looks.

Born in 2001 in Mumbai, Jannat started working at the age of 7 in the 2008 TV show Chand Ke Paar Chalo in a brief appearance. She made a memorable cameo in the medical drama Dill Mill Gayye, and then went on to earn recognition with her popular roles in Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and Phulwa in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

Jannat also famouly played Shraddha Kapoor's younger sister in the 2011 romantic comedy Luv Ka The End. She then starred in multiple serials before bagging her first lead role as an adult actress in the musical romantic drama Tu Aashiqui in 2017. Next year, she was seen in Rani Mukerji-starrer emotional drama Hichki.

In 2022, Jannat surprised the filmmaker-host Rohit Shetty and the audiences by performing deadly stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and ended up at the fourth place. The actress also made her debut in Punjabi cinema in the same year with the romantic comedy Kulche Chole. Jannat was also featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list in the Media, Marketing, and Advertising category in 2022.

The actress enjoys huge popularity on Instagram with 49.5 million followers, which is more than the number of followers that Shah Rukh Khan (46.5 million), Kareena Kapoor Khan (12 million), and Sara Ali Khan (45 million) have on the social media app. As per reports, Jannat has a massive net worth of Rs 25 crore and earns more than Rs 25 lakh per month.

