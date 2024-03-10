Meet top Bollywood actress, who has 20 flops in 18 years, once box office queen, now attempting comeback with...

After her last three films Thalaivii, Dhaakad, and Tejas have been major disasters, Kangana Ranaut is now attempting comeback with Emergency, in which she plays former PM Indira Gandhi.

Several actors and actresses in Bollywood have had seen major successes and failures in their careers. Kangana Ranaut is also one such name in this list, who has impressed the audiences with her applause-worthy performances in films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, but has also been part of several flops such as Rajjo and Rascals in her career.

Kangana made a memorable debut in the 2006 musical romantic thriller Gangster with Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. Over the next ten years, she became the box office queen as she drew audiences to theatres with her incredible performances in several successful films. Kangana even won multiple National Films Awards including one Best Supporting Actress award for Fashion, and three Best Actress awards for Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and jointly for Manikarnika and Panga.

But along with her few hits, came multiple flops too. Many of her films including Knock Out, No Problem, Game, Ready, Rascals, Tezz, Rajjo, Revolver Rani, I Love NY, Katti Batti, and Simran among others were massive failures. In fact, her last three releases Thalaivii, Dhaakad, and Tejas failed to collect even Rs 10 crore at the box office and were completely rejected by the audiences turning into major disasters.

After a string of failures, Kangana is now attempting her comeback with her solo debut directorial Emergency. The actress plays the former Indian PM Indira Gandhi in the political drama. Also starring late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman among others, Emergency is slated to release in the theatres on June 14, 2024, and will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, which is inspired from the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.



READ | Meet superstar who drove auto, earned Rs 50 per day, then headlined Rs 1200-crore film, he is now...